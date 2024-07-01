Brokerages Set PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Target Price at $43.40

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 106.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 152.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

