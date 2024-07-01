Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Target Price at $213.36

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $135.07 and a 12 month high of $213.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

