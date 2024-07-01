Brokerages Set Shell plc (LON:SHEL) PT at GBX 3,169.71

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,169.71 ($40.21).

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.20) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.06) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,833.11 ($35.94) on Friday. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,251 ($28.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,961 ($37.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,814.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,646.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 5,069.77%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

