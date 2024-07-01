Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Target Price at $11.35

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0166 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

