Brokerages Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target at $29.83

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

TGTX stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 2.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.