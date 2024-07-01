Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target at $43.18

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,736,000 after acquiring an additional 382,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,590,000 after buying an additional 125,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,523,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after buying an additional 470,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 940,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after buying an additional 190,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

