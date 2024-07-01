Brokerages Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) PT at $45.00

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vontier

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Vontier Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Vontier by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Vontier has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.