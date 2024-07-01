Brokerages Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Target Price at $211.75

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.75.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,815,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,757,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,923,000 after buying an additional 797,884 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $173.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.69 and its 200 day moving average is $178.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.