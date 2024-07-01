Brokers Issue Forecasts for Triumph Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $101.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $82.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 95.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Triumph Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $222,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares in the company, valued at $550,636.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $222,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares in the company, valued at $550,636.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,854 shares of company stock worth $1,940,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

