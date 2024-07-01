Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
