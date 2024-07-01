Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Update

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,223,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,718,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,347,000 after purchasing an additional 392,250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $217,663,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 865,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $89.41 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

