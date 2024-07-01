Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Short Interest Update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,631,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $18,108,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 112.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,327,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 703,518 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,520,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 19.9% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,582,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,157,000 after acquiring an additional 262,235 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BUR opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Burford Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Further Reading

