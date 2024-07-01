BWS Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE)

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Talen Energy in a report released on Friday, June 28th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS.
Talen Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
TLNE stock opened at $111.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Talen Energy has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $125.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22.
About Talen Energy
Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Talen Energy
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.