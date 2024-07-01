CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins decreased their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$25.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.92. CAE has a 12-month low of C$23.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.87.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.18). CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that CAE will post 1.2942656 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

