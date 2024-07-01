Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF comprises about 4.3% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,320. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.1686 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

