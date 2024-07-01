Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,600 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,819,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after acquiring an additional 370,094 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,485,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,142,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.33. The company had a trading volume of 71,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,240. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.92.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

