Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.3% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 6.5 %

TSLA traded up $12.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.83. 47,175,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,945,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.