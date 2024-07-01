Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCJ. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.15 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 235.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

