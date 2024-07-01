Campbell Soup (CPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Campbell Soup has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

