Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TXO Partners in a research note issued on Friday, June 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 61.27%.

TXO opened at $20.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90. TXO Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $623.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In related news, insider Keith A. Hutton purchased 878,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,004,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Keith A. Hutton acquired 878,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $17,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,004,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bob R. Simpson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,684 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TXO Partners by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 135,029 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,346,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TXO Partners by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

