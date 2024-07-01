Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$45.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.09.

CPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$40.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

Capital Power Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total value of C$98,577.10. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPX stock opened at C$38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.75. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$33.90 and a 1-year high of C$42.55.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.04%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

See Also

