Cardano Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Cardano has a market cap of $14.27 billion and approximately $241.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.50 or 0.05507085 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00047141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,007,766,298 coins and its circulating supply is 35,754,528,977 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

