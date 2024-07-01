Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after purchasing an additional 196,146 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,116,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 178,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,014,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CATY stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $37.20. 33,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,606. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

