Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.00.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $170.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $74,868,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after buying an additional 342,505 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after buying an additional 258,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after buying an additional 161,400 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.