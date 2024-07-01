Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,485,800 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 2,285,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,714.5 days.
Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CLNXF opened at $32.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $42.58.
About Cellnex Telecom
