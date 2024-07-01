Centrica (LON:CNA) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 155 ($1.97) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 130 ($1.65).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.41) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167 ($2.12).

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 138.20 ($1.75) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20).

In related news, insider Chris OShea bought 2,785,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £4,011,295.68 ($5,088,539.49). In related news, insider Chris OShea bought 2,785,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £4,011,295.68 ($5,088,539.49). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.44 ($2,372.75). Insiders have bought 2,820,254 shares of company stock valued at $404,719,356 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

