Centrica (LON:CNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 155 ($1.97) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 130 ($1.65). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNA. UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centrica to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167 ($2.12).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 138.20 ($1.75) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.62. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The company has a market capitalization of £7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other Centrica news, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.68 ($2,373.06). In related news, insider Chris OShea acquired 2,785,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £4,011,295.68 ($5,088,539.49). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,373.06). Insiders bought a total of 2,820,254 shares of company stock worth $404,719,356 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

