Centurion Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48,732.84 (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Centurion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centurion has a market capitalization of $48,732.84 and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00063272 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

