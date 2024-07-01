CGI (NYSE:GIB) & Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Head-To-Head Survey

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.38% 20.43% 11.00% Issuer Direct 2.43% 9.01% 4.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $10.60 billion 2.17 $1.21 billion $5.19 19.23 Issuer Direct $33.38 million 0.90 $770,000.00 $0.20 39.20

This table compares CGI and Issuer Direct’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Issuer Direct. CGI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CGI and Issuer Direct, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 1 1 0 2.50 Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI currently has a consensus price target of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.31%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Issuer Direct.

Volatility & Risk

CGI has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CGI beats Issuer Direct on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company operates in Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, Poland, Baltics, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Western and Southern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

