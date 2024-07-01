Chapin Davis Inc. Buys 515 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $75.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.55 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.