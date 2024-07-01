Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 1,151 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $78.02. 557,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,036. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.62.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

