Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 115 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,121. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

