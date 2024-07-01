Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,584,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $182.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

