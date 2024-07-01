Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Increased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $295.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.