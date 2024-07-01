Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,459 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 71,981 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

