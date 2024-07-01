Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 82 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,235,000 after buying an additional 636,281 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after buying an additional 486,573 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after buying an additional 433,977 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,604,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.08.

NYSE MPC opened at $173.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.71 and a 200 day moving average of $175.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $112.82 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

