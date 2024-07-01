Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

XNTK stock opened at $195.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.29 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $129.48 and a one year high of $198.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.77.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.