Chatham Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 39,839 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,239 shares of company stock worth $2,953,588 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

EA stock opened at $139.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

