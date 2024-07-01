Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,729,000 after acquiring an additional 45,320 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $267.51 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.41. The company has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

