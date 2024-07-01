Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.24, but opened at $29.77. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chewy shares last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 17,576,321 shares.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,618,862 shares of company stock worth $501,046,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

