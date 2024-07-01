China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in June

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Get China Resources Building Materials Technology alerts:

China Resources Building Materials Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

CARCY opened at $5.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.11.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. China Resources Building Materials Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Company Profile

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Building Materials Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Building Materials Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.