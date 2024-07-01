Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.76

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 201745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Cinemark Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

