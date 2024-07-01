Citizens Business Bank Purchases 1,074 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Citizens Business Bank grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $207,000. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,814,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,499,684,000 after buying an additional 62,254 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Chevron by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 96,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after buying an additional 41,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.78. The company has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.