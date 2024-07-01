Citizens Business Bank Sells 2,511 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Citizens Business Bank lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $106.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average is $106.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

