Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

