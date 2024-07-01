Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.55 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 414.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,727 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.6% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,326.9% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

