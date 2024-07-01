CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $335.50

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 335.50 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.21), with a volume of 549805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327 ($4.15).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCX shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.44) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £927.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8,175.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 274.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 201.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

In other news, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £302.50 ($383.74). In related news, insider David Fineberg acquired 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £299.82 ($380.34). Also, insider Albert Soleiman bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £302.50 ($383.74). Insiders bought 354 shares of company stock valued at $90,392 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

