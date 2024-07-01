Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 904.0 days.
Cofinimmo Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:CFMOF opened at C$62.43 on Monday. Cofinimmo has a one year low of C$58.00 and a one year high of C$81.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.34.
Cofinimmo Company Profile
