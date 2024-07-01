Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 904.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CFMOF opened at C$62.43 on Monday. Cofinimmo has a one year low of C$58.00 and a one year high of C$81.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.34.

Cofinimmo Company Profile

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.2 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high-quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants that directly benefit their occupants.

