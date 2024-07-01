Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

CTSH stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,168 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

