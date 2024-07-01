Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:RFI opened at $11.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $12.26.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.