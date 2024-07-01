Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:RFI opened at $11.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $12.26.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 181,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 43,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

